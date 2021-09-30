Upgrades approved for Tipperary water treatment plants

Two south Tipperary wastewater treatment plants are among 21 to be selected for upgrade as part of a new investment programme.

The latest phase of the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme has been announced, which aims to provide additional wastewater treatment capacity to allow for the development of new homes.

The Kilsheelan and Lisvernane plants are among the 21 chosen for upgrade by Irish Water, as part of today’s announcement.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says it’s a welcome investment which needs to be followed up with further investment in Tipperary.

“The work that’s going to happen will be in partnership with Tipperary County Council. This investment in the local wastewater treatment infrastructure will provide the additional capacity for the development of new homes while ensuring that wastewater continues to be treated to an appropriate standard.

“And that’s a challenge that Government and Irish Water will have over the next number of years right across the country. We have numerous places in Tipperary that need immediate attention.”