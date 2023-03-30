Uisce Éireann under fire over Galtee Regional Public Water Supply

Local councillors have expressed frustration with Uisce Éireann’s lack of engagement.

At the most recent meeting of Tipperary-Cashel-Cahir MD, correspondence from the water services was received regarding the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply, leaving councillors less than impressed.

A detailed report was sought by the district for ongoing issues with the supply, such as outages, breaks in the line, and hard water.

The reply from Uisce Éireann said it did not see it as a safety concern for the public and omitted the requested report.

Councillor Declan Burgess says he finds this disrespectful, as the response given took months and didn’t address any of the concerns put forward.

“The report was non-existent, the response was brief, and it was quite alarming that senior officials took from September right up until now to issue a response to us. I think that is really, really disrespectful to the homes, businesses, and schools that are affected by the Galtee Regional Scheme and its issues. The scale of the hard water that we are experiencing on this scheme is destroying kettles, washing machines, and dishwashers. During a cost of living crisis, that is causing a lot of distress to people locally, particularly elderly people or people on low incomes.”

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald also weighed in on the subject, saying he has been bringing the issue up for months as he has first-hand experience of the problems on the scheme as he lives along the line.

He says to Uisce Éireann that the response was an insult to local representatives and the people experiencing this.

“I see it first-hand here every day when people show me their cups of water or the water in their taps. It’s not water, by any matter of means. For a representative of Uisce Éireann to say it’s not a health risk is an insult to the people that are asked to use it. Irish Water runs for cover anytime this subject is raised. My proposal and my call to Irish Water is to get your act together and get this problem resolved. If treatment needs to be done at the sources, at the boreholes, well, then do it!”