Uisce Éireann asked to tackle West Tipp water issues

Residents in parts of West Tipp have been led astray by Uisce Éireann according to a local Councillor.

Consumers in Dundrum, Knockavilla and Donaskeigh were hit by an outage over the weekend.

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald says these people were left none the wiser as to when it would be restored.

“They’ve had a horrible weekend with no water and with very uncooperative phone calls from Irish Water giving wrong advice as to when the water will be restored- they should have water back in the late afternoon and it doesn’t happen and it goes into the evening and people get worried again especially this time of the year when cattle are still housed in some places and they have no water whatsoever. They were being fed the wrong information.”

Councillor Fitzgerald raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District.

“It’s going on far too long so I think Irish Water need to sit down with us as the council and with representatives of the community there and tell them the facts as to why is there such disruption, why is it ongoing for so long and what efforts are being made to improve it because we as public representatives are left in the middle”