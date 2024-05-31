Tributes paid to Council CEO after ten years at the helm

The CEO of Tipperary County Council is retiring today after 10 years in the job.

Joe MacGrath has been leading the amalgamated local authority since 2014 after previously serving as the head man on North Tipperary County Council.

Cathaoirleach Ger Darcy is paying tribute to the work he’s put in on behalf of the county over the last decade or so.

“Joe has been a great help to me over last 12 months in my role as Cathaoirleach but I think he has been a great CEO for Tipperary County Council for the last ten years and for North Tipp for four years before that.

“He’s a real Tipperary man and he had a passion for the job, you know he works hard.”