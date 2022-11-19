Clonmel will have Christmas lights this year

The people of Clonmel are being assured that there will be Christmas lights this year.

There were fears raised by local councillors as early as September that the increased cost of energy and the small number of traders contributing would see no festive displays in December.

However, despite the council remaining steadfast in their decision not to provide additional funding they have confirmed that there will be lights in the town with a generous private donation and a number of additional businesses agreeing to come on board to support the display.

Local Councillor John Fitzgerald has welcomed the news and asks for people to support business in the town centre

“Fantastic news that broke last evening at tea time, yesterday, there is in fact going to be traditional Christmas lights, not alternative lighting but the traditional lighting chris cross of the street with proper Christmas lighting throughout the town I’m delighted with that. Thanks to a very generous private donation and to the very hard work behind the scenes by Carol Creighton and the team at the Borough Council there is going to be Christmas lighting in the town this year”