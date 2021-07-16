Tipperary’s Local Property Tax rate for coming year to be decided today

Councillors in Tipperary will this morning be tasked with deciding the county’s Local Property Tax rate for the year ahead.

It’s expected that the majority will vote in favour of the Council’s own recommendation that the 10 percent increase be maintained for the year ahead.

This would see an additional €1.2 million collected from Tipperary homeowners, above the baseline property tax revenue of around €26 million.

The local authority has outlined that 50 percent of that funding will go towards Municipal District spending, and the other half to support the Council’s leisure and swimming facilities, as well as Tipperary’s arts centres.