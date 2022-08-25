Tipperary all-weather racecourse given the green light

Planning permission has been granted for a major development at Tipperary Racecourse.
The county council has given conditional approval for the Limerick Junction site to become Ireland’s second all-weather track.
Tipperary Racecourse Company lodged their planning application early in July having held a public consultation on the project in May on what they say will be a world class facility.
The racecourse on the N24 will host in the region of 30 race meetings a year once the all-weather track is up and running.
The current track will continue to host national hunt meetings.