Tipperary all-weather racecourse given the green light

Planning permission has been granted for a major development at Tipperary Racecourse.

The county council has given conditional approval for the Limerick Junction site to become Ireland’s second all-weather track.

Tipperary Racecourse Company lodged their planning application early in July having held a public consultation on the project in May on what they say will be a world class facility.

The racecourse on the N24 will host in the region of 30 race meetings a year once the all-weather track is up and running.

The current track will continue to host national hunt meetings.