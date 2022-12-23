Tipperary road project delayed due to lack of staff

Staffing issues within the Council are leading to delays with projects across Tipperary.

At the recent meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir municipal district, councillors were told that a lack of staff in different departments were leading to projects being held up.

Among the issues held back because of understaffing is the upgrade of the N76 road at Grangemockler.

The upgrade works began in August and had been expected to be complete by the end of this year, but this has been delayed into the new year.

Also held up is action on derelict sites in the district, a lack of staff again the cause.

However, District Engineer Brian Beck said he was going to make it his aim to deal with derelict sites when the council comes back from their Christmas break.