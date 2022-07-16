Tipperary to benefit from fund aimed at tackling dereliction

Vacant and underused buildings in Tipperary towns and villages will be helped back into residential use under a new government fund.

This Scheme, called Croí Cónaithe Towns Fund, was announced this week is part of the Government’s Our Rural Future policy and the recently published Town Centre First policy.

The new €50 million fund was announced this week and will support areas of towns and villages in the premier county experiencing vacancy and dereliction

This scheme aims to breathe new life back into these communities and ensure they are better places to live, work and raise families.

It will be administered through Tipperary County Council who will provide a grant to support the refurbishment of vacant properties,.

Applications in areas where the level of vacancy or dereliction is high will be given priority

A grant of up to €30,000 will be available for the refurbishment of vacant properties for occupation as a principal private residence, including the conversion of a property which has not been used as a home before.

Derelict properties can avail of a top-up grants up to €20,000, bringing the total grant available to a maximum of €50,000.

This can also be combined with the Sustainable Energy Authority Of Ireland Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

The application form, eligibility criteria and associated FAQs as published will provide additional information to people who would like to apply for the grant.

Further information will be available from the Vacant Homes Officer in each local authority.