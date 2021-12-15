Tipp Town boil water notice remains in place

Work is continuing to lift a Boil Water Notice affecting almost 5,000 people around Tipperary Town.

Irish Water say that work is ongoing to flush boreholes at the source of the supply, and carry out surveys of the boreholes.

The situation has improved in recent days, according to Irish Water, but there continues to be elevated cloudiness in the water for short periods of time.

The notice has been in place since last Friday on the supply which is provided by the Cordangan Water Treatment Plant.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, said: “We have issued this boil water notice to protect public health. The situation has improved in recent days, however we continue to experience elevated turbidity levels for short periods of time.

“Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to lift the boil water notice as quickly as possible. We are completing works, including flushing the boreholes at the source of the supply and carrying out surveys of the boreholes.

“Once we have finished the necessary works, we will undertake further monitoring and sampling of the water supply and continue our consultation with the HSE. Public health remains our number one priority and the Boil Water Notice will only be lifted once it is safe to do so. We will provide another update on our progress early next week. Until then, everyone is asked to continue to boil their water.

“I would like to thank everyone in Tipperary Town for their patience and cooperation while we prioritise works to restore a safe water supply to the community.”