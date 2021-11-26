Tipp Councillors debate biggest ever budget for local authority

This year’s Tipperary County Council budget meeting is currently underway virtually via Zoom.

It has been described as the largest programme of expenditure ever presented to the council.

The draft budget sees an amount of €194 million for spending with an expected income of €131 million.

Chief Executive Joe MacGrath said that there were challenges, such as increased costs affecting materials, supplies and transport and more spending on Covid measures, while less money came from things like parking and leisure facilities.

There is to be no increase in commercial rates for businesses next year. The 100% rates relief for vacant premises less than €5,000 will also continue to apply, with 85% relief for those between €5,000 and €10,000 and 70% relief for anything over €10,000.