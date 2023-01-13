Thurles MD urged to take action on public lighting on approach roads

Thurles Municipal District is being urged to ensure they take action on public lighting on some approach roads to the town.

Local Councillor Seamus Hanafin is among those who have been campaigning for some time to have lights erected on the likes of the Holycross Road as far as Dew Valley Foods and the An Post sorting office on the Horse & Jockey road in Thurles.

However as these have a 60 kilometre per hour limit the council policy up to now has been not to erect lighting.

Councillor Hanafin says this situation has now changed and should be taken advantage of.

“We’re putting in a new priority list about where we can put new public lighting and it does facilitate the putting in place of lighting in 60 kilometre zones.

“I suppose it comes back to decisions that will be made by the Municipal Districts – what I was highlighting was the fact that this is something we have been looking for for some time and what we want to see is those being a priority for 2023.”