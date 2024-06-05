Templemore candidate says she can contribute to the local authority

A first time local election candidate in Tipperary says she has the experience and commitment to get things done.

Deirdre Ryan is standing for Fianna Fail in the Roscrea – Templemore LEA.

She is a Counsellor and psychotherapist who was one of the main movers behind the We Just Want to Swim campaign in Templemore.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she said issues coming up on the doorstep include cost of living, housing, immigration and schools.

“Putting myself forward for local politics was an inevitable for me because this is what I do – I problem solve. It hasn’t just been the swimming pool campaign – its actually open doors where I can help so many other people. I’m working with four schools at the moment where we’re putting together proposals for the Council.”