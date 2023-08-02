Strike action may impact on Tipperary water supplies

Households in Tipperary and seven other local authorities around the country may have their water supplies disrupted today due to strike action by members of the Unite trade union.

Workers are seeking a commitment that water staff transferring from local authorities to Uisce Éireann will retain their public service status.

As well as Tipperary the local authorities affected are Carlow County Council, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Fingal County Council, Kerry County Council, South Dublin County Council and Waterford County Council.

Unite Trade Union Coordinating Officer Tom Fitzgerald says while the action is regrettable, they will deal with emergencies.

“Our members who are involved live in those communities and they’ll be impacted by this. We hope that will be limited – we have a mechanism in place through agreement with the various local authorities that for essential and emergency work our members will come off the picket line to support that work.”