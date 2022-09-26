Stretch of Suir Blueway to be widened

Works to improve the Blueway in Carrick-on-Suir are beginning today.

This will see the contractors on-site from Miloko to Arrigan’s Boreen until November.

The original plan was to have this completed earlier however, there was a slight delay which had pushed the project out by a few weeks.

Councillors were told at a recent meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District that this work will see the widening of the 950 metre stretch.

The executive also assured members that the contractor was obliged to co-ordinate with the bike hire and other business concerned to ensure that they could continue to operate.