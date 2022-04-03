Spraoi spectacular for Clonmel

The renowned Waterford Spraoi will be bringing their spectacular PRISM show to the Premier County next weekend.

It’s in conjunction with Tipperary County Council and the Arts Council.

Spraoi director T.V Honan says PRISM was something they had worked on during Covid and Clonmel will host its first full performance.

“It’s a spectacular structure that’s going to be located on the Parade Ground at Kickham Barracks the weekend after next.

“That illuminated structure will include live music, live dance and even contemporary circus performers. I think it will be a very, very different experience of performance, music and dance than people have seen before.

T.V says there is a lot of local involvement in the show which is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next.

“We’re really chuffed that there’s strong local connections with this. Mike Leahy – our artistic director – is originally from Cashel and Andy Keane – our audio director for this show if from Clonmel.”