Smart lighting system to cut Council energy costs

Tipperary County Council is to upgrade lighting as part of a €5.7 million European project.

Thurles, Drangan and Clonoulty, have been chosen as pilots for this smart lighting project, along with locations in the Netherlands, France and Belgium.

Just over half a million Euro will be spent on these smart lights in Tipperary and the aim is to increase energy efficiency and save money in the long run.

Senior Engineer for Roads and Transportation, Liam Brett told Tipp FM News that the lights are expensive, but will bring big savings.

“They are a significant spend, absolutely, but there are significant savings, we know that by installing these lights that we’ll save about 60% of the energy usage.

“Hopefully with the platform and by learning how to use this new technology and partnering with these other municipalities across Europe, we’ll learn how to drive further efficiency from that 60%.

“We know we will save significant money on energy every year, probably in the order of about €40,000 a year with these lights, so there are significant savings in the public purse.”

The lights will also help Tipperary County Council towards achieving their climate target.

Public lighting in Tipperary represents 38% of the council’s entire energy usage, so it’s hoped that these lights will make a big difference in energy efficiency.

The project is costing €5.7 million, with €3.4million funded through the European Regional Development Fund, while Tipperary’s spend represents about half a million and 60% of this is funded by the European funding.