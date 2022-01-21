Significant progress made on clearing Rathcabbin wormery site

The Shannon Vermicomposting site in North Tipperary is expected to be cleared of waste by the middle of next year.

Tipperary County Council have already removed a significant amount of waste to a landfill in Toomevara.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Michael O’Meara said this is welcome news for the people of Rathcabbin and he’s hopeful that the road network will be regenerated once the waste is removed.

He told Tipp FM that great progress has been made.

“In the last few months, we have been exporting the material, so great credit must go to the local authority for getting this material moved.

“Now, there’s about 1,500 tonnes removed already and best estimates would say that by around mid-2023, which is the middle of next year, we should have the vast majority of the material exported to Ballaghveny.

“All in all, it’s a very positive development for the Shannon Vermicomposting site in Rathcabbin.”