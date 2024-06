A further half a million Euro is to be spent on the Suir Blueway between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir.

It’s part of Outdoor Recreation Funding of €16 million for 69 projects across the country announced by Minister Heather Humphreys today.

The local allocation will see approximately 3 kilometres of narrow sections of the 20 kilometre Suir Blueway.

New finger-post trail markers and additional tourist information panels are also to be installed along the route.