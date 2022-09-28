Ryan: Thurles flooding issues need to be tackled

A local councillor is calling for underground piping and flooding issues in Thurles to be addressed.

Councillor Jim Ryan told this month’s meeting of Thurles Municipal District that businesses located between Friar Street and Butler Avenue are being impacted when there is a heavy downpour.

He says this has been a problem for years, and cited the SuperValu in the area as one business that gets severely affected by flooding.

The Independent councillor told Tipp FM that in order for this piping issue to be resolved, Irish Water needs to provide funding.

“The underground piping system is completely destroyed. It’s collapsed, and it’s not able to take heavy rain when it lashes out of the heavens. It just floods the whole street, and businesses, particularly the SuperValu down there, are flooded every single time. Water is just pouring through their front doors and it’s going on for years.

“The response is that it is going to take a huge amount of money from Irish Water to get it done, and, so far, they haven’t given the money to the council to do it.”