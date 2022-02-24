Roscrea works likely to be finished within weeks

Remaining works in Market Square in Roscrea are expected to be completed within the next month.

Councillor Michael Smith said the overall project has had a big impact on the town centre, but that some things remain incomplete.

He told Tipp FM that getting these things finished will improve the impact of the works on the whole town.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve seen a huge change in the whole configuration of the traffic, of pedestrians, and I think people would respect that it has been working well, but like every project, there’s snag lists and you have to get to the very end and ensure that the value for money is there in place.

“I’m just a bit concerned about the facility of public bins, barriers which were supposed to be put in place that it hasn’t been done, so I’m happy that the engineer has acknowledged that he’s going to put it as a priority for him.”

He added that he’s hopeful that these last few things will be completed within the next month.