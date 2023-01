The process of drafting the new Local Area Plan for Roscrea has been moving forward.

Tipperary County Council informed councillors of the steps taken to date at a recent meeting.

Informal public consultation sessions were held with businesses and locals in the area in November and December last year.

It is now hoped that the draft Local Area Plan for the town will be published by the end of February, when the public will again be invited to have their say on it.