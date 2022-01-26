Reduction in complaints about illegal dumping in Tipp

Complaints to Tipperary County Council about littering and illegal dumping decreased by seven percent last year.

The drop is being attributed to the awareness campaigns run throughout the year, and there’s expected to be an increased focus on scenic areas this year.

Nearly 200 litter fines were issued by the Council last year, but the issue of illegal dumping remains a regular frustration in most communities.

Marion O’Neill is Senior Executive Officer at Tipperary County Council’s environment section.

She’s warning that many of those responsible are being targeted.

“We have issued nearly 200 litter fines in 2021 and we are using CCTV cameras as well as evidence in the prosecutions.

“But we have a number of prosecutions brought into the courts that have been successful. There were two cases before the courts there recently for non-payment of litter fines in November and both of these cases were successful and there was a penalty of €1,700 and €1,250 costs imposed on the offender.”