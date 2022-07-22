Questions raised about Borrisokane water tower

There are calls for a major clean-up of the water tower in Borrisokane.

The building which is being used by local workers as a depot has been said by councillors to have fallen into disrepair.

Members of the Nenagh Municipal District said that it is unfair on those working from the tower and questions were raised over ownership.

It was confirmed that it is a satellite workstation, however, it has been allowed to fall into a bad state.

Members of the roads department with the council confirmed they would look into improving it, as well as who the owners of the building are.