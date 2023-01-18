Progress being made on Marlfield flood plans

Final designs for flood mitigation measures at Marlfield near Clonmel are expected this year.

While there is no sign of distress at the dam in the area Tipperary County Council is eager to implement structures to prevent the risk that flooding of the lake may pose.

The artificial lake covers a significant area at Marlfield Village and has seen a number of overtopping events between 2009 and most recently in November of last year.

Due to this and other historic flooding events the OPW funded investigations on the condition of the lake and possible solutions.

In 2021 an analysis found that the scheme was cost beneficial and both the final designs and consent processes are due to take place and finish before the end of 2023.

While Director of Services Marcus O’Connor said there was still a significant amount of work to do to establish any environmental impacts of the proposed plan, and find the best solutions to the flood risk, he said the engagement with the local community before Christmas was promising.

The next steps will see further consultation with residents, definition of the construction methods and the implementation of short term mitigation measures at the site.

Marcus O’Connor says that depending on the planning process they hope to commence construction on the flood mitigation measures in 2024.