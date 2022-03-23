Progress at last on Ballina waste water plant

Work on the Ballina waste water treatment plant is to get underway in September.

The plant is currently over capacity by 1,400 and is causing issues for development and further planning applications as well as posing pollution concerns.

Local councillor Phyll Bugler says that they had campaigned Irish Water to start the upgrade sooner, but a year later have still received no reply to letters.

However, she said it is positive that the tenders for the project will be in next week and they can start to connect people to the system by the end of the year:

“Obviously the ones who have planning permissions will be connected first, and when they open the plant in September 2022 we will be able to see is there any extra capacity that we can connect some of those people.”