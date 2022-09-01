Progress continues on Clonmel Sports Hub

The Clonmel Sports Hub is on schedule to open later this year.

Progress is continuing at the facility which is situated adjacent to the TUS Clonmel Digital Campus.

Once open it will offer a 400-metre IAAF standard athletics track, skatepark, walkways, cycleways, playground and cycle track.

Clonmel Councillor Michael Murphy is hopeful that people will have access to this amenity in late October.

“Clonmel has a proud sporting tradition.. and I have no doubt that this new sports hub will ensure that this tradition will continue for many generations to come. The project site will be managed by, it’s a collaboration between Clonmel AC, the triathlon club and the cycling club at local level.”