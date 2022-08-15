Problems with Ahenny Water Treatment Plant

Irish Water is working to restore normal water for consumers on the Ahenny Water Treatment Plant supply.

Following a mechanical fault at a pumping station at the treatment plant, Irish Water has warned some may experience temporary, intermittent low pressure and/or water outages in Ahenny and surrounding areas.

It is anticipated that repairs will be completed by 6pm this evening and, typically, it can take 2 to 3 hours after that for normal supply to return to all customers.

Irish Water advised that water service crews have assembled and repairs are underway, but if any planned or unplanned outage lasts more than 4 hours, registered vulnerable customers will be informed directly.