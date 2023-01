Nenagh is to get another high profile visitor this week.

Following the successful visit of the Moldovan ambassador in December, the Polish ambassador to Ireland is to visit the town on Thursday, February 2nd.

Her Excellency Anna Sochańska will visit schools in the town, as well as meeting with a group of Polish people who have made the Premier county their home.

She will also be given a Cathaoirleach’s Reception in the Tipperary County Council chamber.