‘Play it Again’ initiative lauded

Local music groups have benefited from the Play it Again project.

Orla Kelly, administrative officer with the Environment Section, told the latest meeting of the Tipp–Cashel-Cahir Municipal District that instruments donated through the initiative rolled out by the County Council earlier this year saw 12 local groups receive musical equipment.

Cllr Mairín McGrath described it as the “perfect avenue for young people coming through the scheme” and said her local Comhaltas group had availed of it.

The initiative takes pre-loved instruments donated by the public and passes them on to musicians and groups to help develop their talents.

Pianos cannot be accepted.

Donate your instrument at:

– Donohill Recycling Centre, Garryshane, Donohill (E34 A090)

– Roscrea Civic Amenity Site, Dublin Road, Roscrea (E53 Y985)

– Nenagh Recycling Centre, Limerick Road, Nenagh (E45 KA07)

– Carrigeen Recycling Centre, Carrigeen Business Park, Clonmel (E91 C6E8)

– Wallers’ Lot Recycling Centre, Clonmel Road, Cashel (E25 VK54)

During the following times ;

Monday – Thursday : 8.30 -16.30

Friday: 8.30 – 15.30

Saturday: 9.00-12.45

Sunday: Closed

Lunchtime : Closed 12.30-13.00

Bank Holidays: Closed