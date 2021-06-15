Plans put forward for healthcare facility near Bansha

Permission is being sought to convert a West Tipperary mansion into a care facility.

Nua Healthcare has outlined plans to convert Rathellen House near Bansha from holiday accommodation to a residential care facility for up to six people.

They’re also seeking to build two 12-bed residential care facilities on site, as well as two low arousal units.

Rathellen House, with its 10 bedrooms, had been on the market as recently as last summer, with a guide price of €525,000.

Tipperary County Council are due to rule on the plans at the beginning of August.