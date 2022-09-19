Plans for new facilities in Dromineer

A planning application has been lodged for a facilities centre for water sports activities in Dromineer.

The Nenagh Municipal District has lodged the application with An Bord Pleanála for the centre which will replace the existing toilet block in Dromineer.

The proposed development would include the demolition of the existing WC/shower block and site clearance for the construction of a new facility centre for water sports activities.

It would also involve the construction of the requisite external works, including the provision of an access ramp and steps, and the connection to all ancillary services at Dromineer.

The council is awaiting a decision from An Bord Pleanála.