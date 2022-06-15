Planning permission granted to bring building back into use in Clonmel

Planning permission has been granted to bring a prominent retail building back into use in Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council have made their decision on the plans for a former car showroom on the N24.

The plans were brought forward by Geared Up Limited to change the use of the car showroom to a warehouse specialising in the sale of building-related products.

The applicant wants to build two trade counters and a mechanical plant area at the rear of the building, which is just off the Carrigeen roundabout.

The parking area is also to be rearranged as part of the plans.

The Council has decided to grant permission for the plans, with six conditions attached.