Over €100,000 for historic projects in Tipperary

Four local projects have been successful in obtaining funding from the Historic Structure Fund 2023.

Tipperary County Council received a total of 18 applications for the fund, which aims to support conservation work on heritage structures in both private and public ownership.

The T. Mason Building on Friar Street in Thurles is to receive €14,800 under Stream 1 Historic Shopfront and €10,000 will go to Vernacular Structures Peahill, Ballylooby near Cahir.

Alta Villa at Barnora on the Cashel Road in Cahir receive €37,500 while Suir Mills further out the Cashel Road was awarded the highest amount of €45,000.