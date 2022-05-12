OPW confident flooding is now a thing of the past in Templemore

Flood Relief Works in Templemore are said to be nearing completion.

An extensive programme of works have been carried out involving a number of bodies including Inland Fisheries Ireland, the ESB and Tipperary County Council.

Local Councillor Eddie Moran says it was vital that the flooding issues were addressed.

“I was talking to the OPW the other day and they are happy enough that all they have to do now in the town is do a lot of tidying up with the landowners and the premises they went through down along the way. That’s going to take some time.

“He said to me that Templemore will never be flooded again – they can’t see it happen.”

Councillor Moran says flooding was a huge issue in the area.

“Come every winter there was houses getting flooded all the time and they were living in fear with the floods coming downstream.”