Opportunity for Tipperary people to pay respects to Creeslough victims

Tipperary County Council will open a book of condolence for those who lost their lives and were injured in the Creeslough tragedy on Friday.

Cathaoirleach Rodger Kennedy told councillors of the plans at this month’s meeting of the local authority following the explosion at the Donegal filling station.

A minutes’ silence was observed at the start of the meeting with Cllr Kennedy paying tribute to the first responders from Donegal and Northern Ireland who have been assisting in the search and rescue operation.

Books of condolence will open at the Municipal District Offices and online.