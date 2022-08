A local library has received over €70,000 in funding.

Cashel library will now be able to give people access to the local library outside of normal opening hours as part of the ‘My Open Library’ initiative announced today.

The services are also ready to open in Tipperary Town, Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea libraries.

Under this initiative, all four libraries will be able to offer self-service library services between the hours of 8am and 10pm, seven days a week.