Ongoing water problems in West Tipp

There are calls for increased investment in the infrastructure to prevent future water outages in Knockavilla and Dundrum.

The issue was raised by Councillor Declan Burgess during a presentation from water services at the recent Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District meeting.

He said that there have been issues with power cuts and burst pipes and that residents are getting increasingly frustrated.

Cllr Burgess told Tipp FM about the water problems people in the area have been experiencing.

“I had the opportunity to raise a very important issue facing families in Dundrum – Knockavilla. That’s of the very frequent and very long lasting water outages – particular in the last couple of months and its progressively got worse.”