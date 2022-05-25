Ombudsman’s report shows 98 complaints from the Premier County

98 complaints about public services were made from Tipperary to the Ombudsman in 2021.

The recently-appointed Ombudsman Ger Deering said the last year saw a 17% increase on 2020, and the highest ever in the 38-year history of the Ombudsman.

Complaints about local authorities accounted for the largest proportion of the increase, with 1,290 complaints and 36 of those were made about Tipperary County Council.

The Ombudsman’s annual report also summarises some of the complaints he upheld in 2021 including one known Tipperary case.

A man with two businesses was given only one COVID support grant by Tipp County Council.

The Council said that as his two businesses were linked, and shared the same tax number, so the man would be entitled to one grant only .

The Ombudsman noted that the Council had issued separate rate demands in relation to the man’s two businesses and their activities were quite different in nature.

The Ombudsman asked the Council to review its decision.

The Council awarded the man an additional €3,100 in respect of his second business.