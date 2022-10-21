Objections to Tipperary equine facility lodged with An Bord Pleanala

A formal appeal has been lodged against plans for a major equine centre in South Tipperary.

Planning permission was granted in recent weeks for a development on an 8.4 hectare site near Lisronagh.

Allez Farms is the company behind the plans at Sladagh between Clonmel and Fethard.

The plans are for 48 stables, offices and staff accommodation.

Concerns had been lodged with Tipperary County Council by Kiltinan based Shona Foyle in relation to a number of issues of the planning application.

She has now taken her objections to An Bord Pleanala which is due to issue it’s ruling towards the end of February.