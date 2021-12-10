Nursing Home and housing development approved for Tipperary Town

A multi-million Euro development in Tipperary Town has been given the green light.

The project will provide a welcome jobs boost for the West Tipp town during the construction phase and when up and running.

Plans for a nursing home and residential housing on the Dundrum Road in the town have this week been granted conditional approval by Tipperary County Council.

The nursing home element will accommodate 88 private resident suites and have an associated assisted living facility containing 23 one-bed apartments and 23 two-bed apartments in a two-storey structure.

The 20 acre site in the Brodeen and Garranacanty area will also have a separate residential development of 96 houses made up of a mix of 3 & 4 bed semi-detached houses and 5 bed detached dwellings.

Over 100 people would be employed on site during the construction phase while between 20 and 30 would be employed when the nursing home facility is operational.