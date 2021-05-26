North Tipp wastewater plants set for upgrades

Upgrades to wastewater treatment plants in north Tipperary are scheduled to get underway next year.

This month’s meeting of Nenagh Municipal District received updates on necessary works to plants in Nenagh, Ballina and Newport.

Last month, Irish Water submitted a planning application for a long-awaited upgrade of Ballina’s Waste Water Treatment Plant, which is seen as a crucial piece of infrastructure for the growing town.

The upgrade would double the current capacity of the plant to an 8,800 person equivalent capacity.

In Tipperary County Council’s latest Water Services update, it’s stated that construction of the Ballina plant is to begin in the third quarter of next year.

Permission for an upgrade of the Newport Waste Water Treatment Plant was also granted in February, with construction set to start in mid-2022.

Construction of an upgrade to the Nenagh Sewerage Scheme is set to start in late 2022 or early 2023.