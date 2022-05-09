There is no additional money for cleaning of local burial grounds

There is no additional money for the cleaning of local burial grounds.

That was the message from the executive at this month’s meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, when they were asked to look at the rising costs associated with such works.

Cathaoirleach Mark Fitzgerald was concerned that burial grounds in the area may not be cleaned properly because the contractors prices have risen but the budget has remained unchanged.

He was told that the budget for the year has been set and currently there is no room for additional allocations.

However, the environment section of the council will look at this possibility towards the end of the year.