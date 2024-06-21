The new Tipperary County Council meets for the first time today

40 councillors were elected earlier this month but four-fifths are familiar faces as they were already sitting members.

A new Cathaoirleach will be elected at the meeting today.

One of the eight new faces is Independent John O’Heney who topped the poll in the Cashel-Tipperary area.

It was one of only two LEAs – along with Nenagh – that had more than one new candidate elected.

Cllr O’Heney says he felt locals did want to see new people in the role and that’s why he got such a big first preference vote.