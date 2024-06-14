New local councillors learning the ropes

Tipperary’s eight new County Councillors will have their induction workshops today.

They’ll be attending at the local authority offices to be briefed on council procedures and other technical issues as they take up their new roles.

Labour had two new Councillors elected last weekend in Chicken Brennan and Louise Morgan Walsh.

Fianna Fail had two in Kay Cahill Skehan and Ryan O’Meara, along with Fine Gael’s William Kennedy and Pamela Quirke O’Meara for the Lowry team.

There are also two new independents in Liam Browne and John O’Heney who says it’ll be a big day for him in more ways than one.

“It’s like your first day in school isn’t it? So it will be a very exciting day and it also happens to be my birthday – the 14th of June – so maybe it’s a good omen I’m hoping for going forward.

“Hopefully after that induction I’ll be given contact details that people will be able to officially contact me – my phone has been incredibly busy already for the past few days.”