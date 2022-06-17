New Cathaoirligh elected in Nenagh and Carrick-on-Suir

New Cathaoirligh have been elected in Nenagh and Carrick-on-Suir.

The monthly meetings in both Municipal districts also selected a new Leas-Cathaoirligh yesterday.

Sinn Fein Councillor David Dunne has been elected as the new chairman of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.

He takes over the role from Fine Gael’s Mark Fitzgerald from Cloneen.

He was proposed by councillor Kieran Bourke, seconded by councillor Kevin O’Meara and was elected unopposed.

Fellow Carrick-on-Suir man Kieran Bourke was elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

After receiving the chains of office he said he was “honoured and humbled”.

Meanwhile, in Nenagh Independent councillor Hughie Mc Grath was elected as chair for the Nenagh MD.

He was proposed by councillor Seamie Morris and seconded by councillor Joe Hannigan.

He takes over from councillor Michael O’Meara, while Phyll Bugler replaces her fellow Fine Gael colleague Ger Darcy as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

The rest of the AGMs will be held in the coming weeks.