N24 route options being narrowed down

The second public consultation stage of the planned N24 upgrade between Cahir and Waterford begins today.

Previously a corridor on the 60 kilometre section of road was looked at – this has now been whittled down to four options or routes.

Around 4,500 property owners who may be impacted by these routes are being contacted.

Four meetings will take place at towns along the route starting at Mooncoin Community Hall this afternoon, Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel on Wednesday, Cahir House Hotel on Thursday and the Carraig Hotel in Carrick on Suir on Friday.

Each of these will run from 2 to 8pm.

Marcus O’Connor is Director of Services for Roads with Tipperary County Council

“There will be a display with the various options that people can examine and have a look at.

“There will be members of the team available that can discuss with them the details of how it impacts on the overall scheme or how it may impact on those individually.

“They can make a submission on the spot or they can make a submission online because in parallel with the in-person meetings at the four venues there’ll be an online feedback and submission forum.”

https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/news/n24-waterford-cahir-project-0