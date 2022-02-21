Murphy: Clonmel water supply on a knife edge

Clonmel councillors are seeking a meeting with senior Irish Water officials to investigate ongoing issues in the district.

Councillor Pat English raised concerns about outages, communication and poor infrastructure, and these received unanimous support.

Clonmel Borough District members heard there were three outages in Ballingarrane in the past two weeks.

Mayor of Clonmel, Councillor Michael Murphy told Tipp FM that the town cannot grow and develop with inadequate water services.

“My number one concern as Mayor of Clonmel is lack of investment in our water infrastructure.

“We’re in the middle of a county development plan at the moment, really ambitious plans for Clonmel – population growth targets between now and 2030 of 30% increase here in Clonmel alone.

“I have to say I’m deeply concerned, water supply as it currently stands is on a knife edge, that’s reflected for example in the three outages recently that affected large areas of Ballingarrane and Northern parts of Clonmel as well.”