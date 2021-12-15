Morris says Tipperary is lacking investment from Irish Water

An opponent to the controversial Shannon water pipeline says the project budget limits investment in vital waste water treatment plant upgrades.

Nenagh-based councillor Séamie Morris has been responding to Irish Water’s latest public consultation phase on a draft water resources plan for the Eastern and Midlands regions.

The utility is maintaining its support for the €1.3 billion project to pump water from Parteen Basin, across north Tipperary land, all the way to Dublin.

Councillor Morris says many communities are crying out for water service investment.

“To be fair to my fellow councillors in Tipperary everyone of them now has realised that this massive waste of money has consequences.

“And the consequences are that Newcastle, Roscrea, Ballina, Silvermines, Cloughjordan and many other towns and villages across Tipperary cannot build one extra house because their waste water treatment plants badly need investment.

“And I also know that the County Council are extraordinarily worried at the lack of investment that Irish Water have been giving to the county.”