Morris: Local projects could see hike in LPT and rates

People in North Tipperary could see Local Property Tax and rates increases to fund local projects.

The executive of the Nenagh Municipal District have told councillors that their plans for cultural and tourism projects around the area would require matched funding from the council of around 5 or 6 million euro.

Some of these projects would include work on the Nenagh Gaol, Banba Square and enhancing Ballina/Killaloe.

However, local councillor Seamie Morris says there hasn’t been proper analysis of this done in terms of cost effectiveness.

He wants to see a poll carried out before the community are possibly asked to contribute in the form of taxation.

“It looks like we’re being set up to ask the people to increase property tax or increased rates – its not a good time for either of those at the moment.

“We haven’t been given that analysis and all of a sudden the ball is being thrown back into the Councillors court and the Councillors are going to have to come up with the explanation.

“What I said was that maybe we could do a poll on this with the people of Nenagh and North Tipperary – are they willing to pay for these projects?”